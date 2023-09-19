ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,143 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,493,855,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 303.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,258,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,448,000 after buying an additional 11,477,201 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $300,998,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $169,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

CTRA stock opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.29. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $31.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.74.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 40.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

