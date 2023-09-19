ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 3,062 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 3,940.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in ResMed by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ResMed from $255.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $271,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,526 shares in the company, valued at $45,347,711.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $271,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,347,711.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.27, for a total transaction of $1,255,707.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at $96,679,501.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,900 shares of company stock worth $3,021,246 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE:RMD opened at $146.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.16. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.52. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $243.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

About ResMed

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

