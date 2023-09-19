ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 4,253 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 93.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 147.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $259.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.44. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.99 and a 52-week high of $404.83.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. Scotiabank started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.00.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total transaction of $368,506.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 982 shares in the company, valued at $233,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

