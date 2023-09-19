ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 4,915 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 1.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,284,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,623,000 after purchasing an additional 73,521 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $2,538,184.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $96.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.94 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $91.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.27.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

