ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 70.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 34.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the first quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in IDEX by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 3.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in IDEX by 24.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Trading Down 0.9 %

IDEX stock opened at $212.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.27. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $195.27 and a 52 week high of $246.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.07. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $846.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on IEX shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IDEX

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.