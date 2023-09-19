ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,635,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,491,354,000 after purchasing an additional 798,475 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Incyte by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,559 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,602,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,961,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,676,000 after acquiring an additional 93,329 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Incyte by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,216,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,714 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Incyte stock opened at $59.51 on Tuesday. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $58.54 and a 52-week high of $86.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Incyte had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $954.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.18 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

