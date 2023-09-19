ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 19,360 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,360 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.6 %

CBRE opened at $78.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.55 and its 200 day moving average is $78.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.71.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $274,720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,837,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,690,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $101,292,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,637,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,472,308.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $274,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,837,748 shares in the company, valued at $471,690,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,607,856 shares of company stock worth $376,671,359. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

