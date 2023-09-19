ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 26,355 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,355 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 13.0% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ventas in the first quarter worth $88,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Ventas by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,120,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,464,000 after purchasing an additional 296,623 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Ventas by 1,148.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Ventas by 16.8% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VTR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James raised Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ventas from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.27.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $43.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 229.95, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.32. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 947.37%.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

