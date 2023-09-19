ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 8,297 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,297 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 32.2% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 25,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 110.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 48,043 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 18.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 131,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 20,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 184,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group stock opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $32.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $930.26 million, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.18.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

RVLV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.62.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

