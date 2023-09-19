PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Given New $22.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics Stock Down 7.5 %

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $24.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.37. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $23.83 and a twelve month high of $59.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.80.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $213.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.99 million. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alethia Young sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $465,006.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,067 shares in the company, valued at $361,410.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 36.8% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.