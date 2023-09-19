PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $26.26, but opened at $25.16. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. PTC Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.44, with a volume of 277,586 shares trading hands.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PTCT. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Alethia Young sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $465,006.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,410.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 58.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 23,436 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 34.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 228.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day moving average is $44.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.37.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $213.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.45 EPS for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

