Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.56

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$32.56 and traded as low as C$29.13. Quebecor shares last traded at C$29.88, with a volume of 591,996 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on QBR.B shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 522.01.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

