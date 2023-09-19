Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.56

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$32.56 and traded as low as C$29.13. Quebecor shares last traded at C$29.88, with a volume of 591,996 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on QBR.B shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QBR.B
Quebecor Stock Up 0.3 %
About Quebecor
Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Quebecor
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 2 Recession-Proof Intelligence Stocks to Defend Your Portfolio
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- 5 Reasons Mullen Automotive is About to Turn a Corner
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Qualcomm and Apple Forge Ahead with New Modem Partnership
Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.