Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $113.86, but opened at $116.81. Ralph Lauren shares last traded at $115.23, with a volume of 73,372 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Guggenheim upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.86.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 9,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,132,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at about $657,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

