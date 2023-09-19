Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) SVP Andrea Loewen Sells 3,175 Shares

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Free Report) SVP Andrea Loewen sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $546,195.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.0 %

RETA opened at $172.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $172.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.63.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.88) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $22.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $172.50 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $172.50 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.