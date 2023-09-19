Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Stake Boosted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 251,626 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,830 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 169.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 307.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $36,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.03.

NYSE RF opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.52. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.03%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,490.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

