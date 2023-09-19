Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for DocGo (DCGO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of DocGo (NASDAQ: DCGO) recently:
- 9/18/2023 – DocGo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/18/2023 – DocGo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/14/2023 – DocGo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/7/2023 – DocGo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/22/2023 – DocGo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/18/2023 – DocGo is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/8/2023 – DocGo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/8/2023 – DocGo had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $15.00 to $16.00.
- 7/31/2023 – DocGo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.
DocGo Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DCGO opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.05 million, a PE ratio of 75.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DocGo Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $11.41.
DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). DocGo had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $125.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.64 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that DocGo Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocGo during the third quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in DocGo in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in DocGo by 226.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in DocGo by 320.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.
DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.
