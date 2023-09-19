Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for DocGo (DCGO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of DocGo (NASDAQ: DCGO) recently:

9/18/2023 – DocGo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

9/18/2023 – DocGo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

9/14/2023 – DocGo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

9/7/2023 – DocGo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

8/22/2023 – DocGo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

8/18/2023 – DocGo is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

8/8/2023 – DocGo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

8/8/2023 – DocGo had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $15.00 to $16.00.

7/31/2023 – DocGo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

DocGo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DCGO opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.05 million, a PE ratio of 75.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DocGo Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $11.41.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). DocGo had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $125.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.64 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that DocGo Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DocGo

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocGo

In related news, insider Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,193,413 shares in the company, valued at $12,113,141.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,193,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,113,141.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,088 shares in the company, valued at $202,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,000 shares of company stock worth $613,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocGo during the third quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in DocGo in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in DocGo by 226.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in DocGo by 320.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

