Reviewing Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) and Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCY)

Aehr Test Systems and Lasertec are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.8% of Aehr Test Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Aehr Test Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aehr Test Systems and Lasertec’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aehr Test Systems $64.96 million 21.76 $14.56 million $0.50 98.30 Lasertec N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Aehr Test Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Lasertec.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Aehr Test Systems and Lasertec, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aehr Test Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lasertec 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aehr Test Systems presently has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.08%. Given Aehr Test Systems’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Aehr Test Systems is more favorable than Lasertec.

Profitability

This table compares Aehr Test Systems and Lasertec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aehr Test Systems 22.41% 23.07% 18.68% Lasertec N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Aehr Test Systems beats Lasertec on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices. The company also offers FOX-CP system, a low-cost single-wafer compact test solution for logic, memory, and photonic devices; FOX WaferPak Contactor, a full wafer contactor capable of testing wafers up to 300mm that enables integrated circuit manufacturers to perform test, burn-in, and stabilization of full wafers on the FOX-P systems. In addition, it provides FOX DiePak Carrier, a reusable temporary package that enables IC manufacturers to perform final test and burn-in of bare die and modules; and FOX DiePak Loader. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Lasertec

Lasertec Corporation engages in development, manufacture, sale, and service of semiconductor-related and flat panel display (FPD)-related systems, and laser microscopes in Japan and internationally. It offers inspection and measurement systems for mask blanks, photomasks, and wafers; FPD photomask inspection systems; laser microscopes, which are used in the areas as semiconductor materials, transparent films, coating materials, inorganic and organic materials, biological samples, metal parts, and plastic components; and lithium-ion batteries. The company was formerly known as NJS Corporation and changed its name to Lasertec Corporation in 1986. Lasertec Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

