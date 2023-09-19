Reviewing Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) & ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) and Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Savara has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ORIC Pharmaceuticals and Savara’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ORIC Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$89.12 million ($2.18) -3.82 Savara $260,000.00 1,980.76 -$38.15 million ($0.28) -13.61

Analyst Recommendations

Savara has higher revenue and earnings than ORIC Pharmaceuticals. Savara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ORIC Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and Savara, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ORIC Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00 Savara 0 0 2 0 3.00

ORIC Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $16.17, indicating a potential upside of 94.08%. Savara has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.23%. Given ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ORIC Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Savara.

Profitability

This table compares ORIC Pharmaceuticals and Savara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ORIC Pharmaceuticals N/A -40.74% -36.89% Savara N/A -41.62% -31.81%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.3% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of Savara shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Savara shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Savara beats ORIC Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations. The company is also developing multiple discovery stage precision medicines targeting other cancer resistance mechanisms. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a license and collaboration agreement with Voronoi Inc.; a license agreement with Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.; and clinical development collaboration agreement with Pfizer Inc. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Savara

Savara Inc., formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc., is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients. Molgradex is an inhaled formulation of recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor. It is developing Molgradex for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis, a rare lung disease. AIR001 is a sodium nitrite solution for inhalation via nebulization. AIR001 is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, also known as diastolic heart failure or heart failure with preserved systolic function.

