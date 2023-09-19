Richard J. Renaud Buys 3,125,000 Shares of Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE) Stock

Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE – Get Free Report) insider Richard J. Renaud acquired 3,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,000.00.
Kane Biotech Price Performance
Shares of CVE:KNE opened at C$0.07 on Tuesday. Kane Biotech Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.07 and a 52-week high of C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$8.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,164.24.
About Kane Biotech
