Richard J. Renaud Buys 3,125,000 Shares of Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE) Stock

Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE – Get Free Report) insider Richard J. Renaud acquired 3,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,000.00.

Shares of CVE:KNE opened at C$0.07 on Tuesday. Kane Biotech Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.07 and a 52-week high of C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$8.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,164.24.

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company develops pet oral care products under the StrixNB and bluestem brands; and animal and human wound care solutions under the DispersinB name.

