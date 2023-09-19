Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $41.40

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$41.40 and traded as low as C$41.06. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at C$41.51, with a volume of 43,543 shares traded.

RCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$42.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.40. The firm has a market cap of C$2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.10.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.55. Richelieu Hardware had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of C$472.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$468.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 2.1748401 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is 23.35%.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture; glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

