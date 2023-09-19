Robert W. Baird Cuts Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $237.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $251.00 to $237.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $246.00.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LH

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE LH opened at $201.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.17. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $166.93 and a 12 month high of $222.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LH. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.