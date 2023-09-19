Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.90

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.90 and traded as low as C$5.65. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$5.68, with a volume of 66,500 shares changing hands.

Rogers Sugar Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$596.97 million, a PE ratio of -63.11 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$262.29 million for the quarter. Rogers Sugar had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.4600484 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Sugar Announces Dividend

About Rogers Sugar

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Rogers Sugar’s payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.