Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ROIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Roivant Sciences Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV opened at $11.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.28. Roivant Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.37.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $21.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 73.68% and a negative net margin of 1,233.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 402.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 13,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $128,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 641,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,999. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 13,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $128,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 641,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,999. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 106,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $1,297,381.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 611,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,458,000.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,715,072 shares of company stock worth $137,023,241 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 2,333.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 39.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

