Ronald Martin Skelton Sells 10,000 Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Stock

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.75, for a total value of C$427,455.00.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE AND opened at C$42.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$862.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.79. Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$40.16 and a 1-year high of C$55.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$42.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$45.55.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$157.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$167.00 million. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 10.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. will post 1.7604515 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AND has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$53.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AND

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.