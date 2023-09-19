Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Director Sells $548,416.00 in Stock

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $18,310,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $499.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $504.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $490.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $463.12.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

Institutional Trading of Roper Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Argus raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.80.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

