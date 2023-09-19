Rubicon Technologies (NYSE:RBT) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, September 27th

Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RBT – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, September 27th. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, September 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, September 27th.

Rubicon Technologies Trading Down 7.5 %

NYSE RBT opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. Rubicon Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $4.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59.

Get Rubicon Technologies alerts:

Rubicon Technologies (NYSE:RBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $174.56 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Rubicon Technologies will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Rubicon Technologies from $1.90 to $1.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rubicon Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rubicon Technologies news, Director Hernandez Andres Chico purchased 687,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $357,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,368,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubicon Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Rubicon Technologies by 931.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,545,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,443 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rubicon Technologies by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,494,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 744,625 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubicon Technologies in the first quarter worth $656,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rubicon Technologies by 160.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 781,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 481,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rubicon Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $423,000. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rubicon Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Rubicon Technologies, Inc, a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. The company provides solutions for waste generators; and haulers and recyclers. It offers consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.