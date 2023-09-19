Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on Arm Holdings plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ARM)

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Arm Holdings plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Arm Holdings plc American Depositary Shares in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Arm Holdings plc American Depositary Shares Stock Down 4.5 %

About Arm Holdings plc American Depositary Shares

ARM stock opened at 58.00 on Monday. Arm Holdings plc American Depositary Shares has a 52-week low of 55.02 and a 52-week high of 69.00.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

