SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 127.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 88.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $85,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBAC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $306.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SBA Communications from $308.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.22.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $215.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $210.93 and a one year high of $312.34.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 73.12%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

