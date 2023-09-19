Scholastic (SCHL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) will release its 08/31/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 21st. Analysts expect Scholastic to post earnings of ($1.20) per share for the quarter. Scholastic has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.76 million. Scholastic had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 5.06%. On average, analysts expect Scholastic to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Scholastic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $38.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.32. Scholastic has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $47.25.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCHL. TheStreet upgraded Scholastic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scholastic in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Scholastic

In related news, Director John L. Davies sold 4,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $197,870.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

Further Reading

