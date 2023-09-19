Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Director Purchases $496,600.00 in Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.83 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,649.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Semtech Stock Performance

SMTC stock opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.70.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $238.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the second quarter worth $41,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Semtech during the first quarter valued at about $2,312,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Semtech by 186.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Semtech during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Semtech by 123.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMTC. Benchmark cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Semtech in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Semtech from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on Semtech from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.85.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

