Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Director Purchases $496,600.00 in Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.83 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,649.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Semtech Stock Performance
SMTC stock opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.70.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $238.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on SMTC. Benchmark cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Semtech in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Semtech from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on Semtech from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.85.
View Our Latest Report on SMTC
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Semtech
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- 2 Recession-Proof Intelligence Stocks to Defend Your Portfolio
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- 5 Reasons Mullen Automotive is About to Turn a Corner
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Qualcomm and Apple Forge Ahead with New Modem Partnership
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.