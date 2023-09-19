Senior (LON:SNR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $167.65

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 167.65 ($2.08) and traded as low as GBX 163.80 ($2.03). Senior shares last traded at GBX 163.80 ($2.03), with a volume of 154,991 shares trading hands.

Senior Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £687.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,276.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 171.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 167.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Senior Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. Senior’s dividend payout ratio is 4,000.00%.

About Senior

Senior plc engages in the designing, manufacture, and sale of high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics. The company offers aerospace solutions, including fluid conveyance systems that include high and low pressure ducting systems, control bellows, sensors, and assemblies; gas turbine engines, such as precision-machined and fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting and control products; and structures comprising precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

