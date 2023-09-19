SHL Telemedicine (SHLT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SHL Telemedicine (NASDAQ:SHLT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 21st.

SHL Telemedicine Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:SHLT opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.32. SHL Telemedicine has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $51.81.

Get SHL Telemedicine alerts:

About SHL Telemedicine

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

SHL Telemedicine Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets personal telemedicine solutions in Israel, Europe, and internationally. It offers smartheart, a personal mobile 12 lead ECG device that enables the detection of heart attacks; CardioSen'C, a personal cellular-digital 12-lead ECG transmitter device; Cardio'B, a portable device to transmit a 12-lead ECG; and Cardio Beeper 12/12, a hand-held ECG transmitter device for personal use that transmits a full ECG reading to the monitoring center.

Receive News & Ratings for SHL Telemedicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHL Telemedicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.