Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Drops By 10.2%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the August 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGNCP opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $22.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 1st will be given a $0.3828 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

