Short Interest in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Grows By 18.6%

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the August 15th total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 798,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Analysis on Invesco Mortgage Capital
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Mortgage Capital
Invesco Mortgage Capital Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE:IVR opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -101.27%.
About Invesco Mortgage Capital
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.
See Also
