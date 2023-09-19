Short Interest in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Grows By 18.6%

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the August 15th total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 798,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IVR opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -101.27%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

