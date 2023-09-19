Short Interest in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Increases By 10.5%

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the August 15th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kazia Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kazia Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.85% of Kazia Therapeutics worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Kazia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Kazia Therapeutics stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11. Kazia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.68.

About Kazia Therapeutics

Kazia Therapeutics Limited operates as a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma/advanced solid tumors, atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumor, brain metastases, triple negative breast cancer, and primary central nervous system lymphoma.

