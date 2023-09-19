Short Interest in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Expands By 8.9%

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the August 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 414,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LAMR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,194,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 11,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 28,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $84.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $81.10 and a one year high of $111.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm had revenue of $541.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.65%.

About Lamar Advertising

(Get Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.