Short Interest in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Declines By 13.4%

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 622,200 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the August 15th total of 718,500 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 155,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Lancaster Colony

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony Trading Up 0.4 %

LANC stock opened at $173.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.59. Lancaster Colony has a 1-year low of $149.76 and a 1-year high of $220.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 0.23.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.26). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 84.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LANC shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Lancaster Colony from $237.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

