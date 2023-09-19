Short Interest in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Decreases By 6.9%

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,240,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the August 15th total of 5,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $870,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,546.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $870,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,546.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 12,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $234,362.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,247 shares in the company, valued at $735,488.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,220 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,497. Corporate insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 272.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBTYA has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.77.

LBTYA stock opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.89). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 48.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Global will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

