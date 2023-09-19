Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,727 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Shutterstock by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Shutterstock by 237.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Shutterstock

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 130,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $6,948,565.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,099,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,151,594.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,785 shares of company stock valued at $8,916,878. Corporate insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Stock Performance

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $40.09 on Tuesday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $81.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $208.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.46 million. Equities research analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Shutterstock from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Shutterstock from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.33.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

