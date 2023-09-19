Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) PT Lowered to $5.00

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Sight Sciences from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sight Sciences from $8.40 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. William Blair downgraded shares of Sight Sciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Sight Sciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sight Sciences from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.60.

Shares of Sight Sciences stock opened at $3.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 12.97 and a quick ratio of 12.41. The stock has a market cap of $164.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.33. Sight Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $23.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.29 million. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sight Sciences will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 484.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 363.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

