Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Director Brian A. Tilzer Sells 5,000 Shares

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,200.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE SIG opened at $76.69 on Tuesday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $51.29 and a 1-year high of $83.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.24 and a 200-day moving average of $71.83. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.14.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.47%.

SIG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 67.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 416.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

