SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SEDG. Bank of America cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $305.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $429.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.14.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $136.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.76 and its 200-day moving average is $255.37. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $345.80.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $991.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.17 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 8.29%. Equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier bought 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $180.10 per share, with a total value of $157,587.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,221,861.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile



SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

