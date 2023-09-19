State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $6.11 Million Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $6,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 3.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Littelfuse by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 45.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $257.18 on Tuesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.19 and a fifty-two week high of $309.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.20). Littelfuse had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.83 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.00.

Read Our Latest Report on LFUS

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.