State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,060 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $5,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,358,275.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,016,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,367 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 240.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,260,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,294,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,385,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $254,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,185,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,184,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $206,842.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,493.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $254,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,185,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,184,484.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZI stock opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.71. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $48.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $308.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.33 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.