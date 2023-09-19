State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,860 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,249 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $6,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,723,000 after acquiring an additional 110,695 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,695,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,929,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,053,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,022,000 after buying an additional 58,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 786,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,466,000 after buying an additional 251,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $182,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,993.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,066,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $182,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,993.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,730. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $173.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.66 and its 200 day moving average is $166.31. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.98 and a 1 year high of $195.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $601.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.63%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Further Reading

