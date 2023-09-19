State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 260 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Post were worth $6,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Post by 98,990.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,108,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102,787 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Post by 1,644.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,423,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,889 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 4th quarter worth $79,259,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Post by 719.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 433,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 1st quarter worth $26,200,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Post Price Performance

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $88.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.65. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.39 and a 1-year high of $98.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Post from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $45,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About Post

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

Featured Articles

