State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,560 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $6,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $195,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $195,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $260,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $43,555.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,613.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SCCO

Southern Copper Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $79.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.69. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $87.59.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 34.86%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.