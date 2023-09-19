Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Director David S. Buzby Purchases 62,000 Shares

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) Director David S. Buzby bought 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $298,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 620,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,827.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Stem Trading Down 6.7 %
Shares of Stem stock opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.09. Stem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $17.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $92.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.19 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stem, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Research Report on Stem
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STEM. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,561,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Stem by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,111,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033,830 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Stem in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,405,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Stem by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,295,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stem by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,569,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,049 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Stem
Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Stem
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 2 Recession-Proof Intelligence Stocks to Defend Your Portfolio
- How to Invest in Esports
- 5 Reasons Mullen Automotive is About to Turn a Corner
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Qualcomm and Apple Forge Ahead with New Modem Partnership
Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.