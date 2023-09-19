StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Major Shareholder Sells $693,462.64 in Stock

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) major shareholder James Lim sold 21,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $693,462.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,644,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,769,439.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, September 13th, James Lim sold 53,925 shares of StepStone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $1,712,658.00.

On Monday, September 11th, James Lim sold 31,648 shares of StepStone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $994,380.16.

On Thursday, September 7th, James Lim sold 18,466 shares of StepStone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $575,215.90.

On Tuesday, September 5th, James Lim sold 710 shares of StepStone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $22,031.30.

On Thursday, August 31st, James Lim sold 634 shares of StepStone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $19,660.34.

Shares of StepStone Group stock opened at $31.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.71 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.49. StepStone Group LP has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $32.36.

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $178.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.14 million. On average, equities analysts expect that StepStone Group LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STEP shares. TheStreet upgraded StepStone Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on StepStone Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on StepStone Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STEP. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 116.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,744,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,675,000 after buying an additional 939,445 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,437,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,545,000 after purchasing an additional 460,189 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,255,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,626,000 after purchasing an additional 441,767 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,491,000 after purchasing an additional 292,992 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 366.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 221,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

