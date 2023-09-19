Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $29.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sunnova Energy International traded as low as $11.97 and last traded at $12.06, with a volume of 1461301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $63.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.79.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider William J. Berger sold 47,150 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $842,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 365,222 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,864.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.06.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.37). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 37.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $166.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

